Enjoy the Long Holiday Weekend Safely

The upcoming long-weekend means that most of us will be partaking in traditional gatherings with our families, friends, and co-workers to share the joy of the holiday season.

Unfortunately, this also means that many among us will be overindulging in holiday “spirits.”

It is the responsibility of each of us to ensure that where alcohol is present, it is used responsibly, not only by ourselves, but by those around us at our holiday gatherings. None of us wants to wake up the next morning with the regret, “If only I had taken their car keys.”

We wish all of our readers a happy, and safe, holiday weekend.