Bunker Hill Associates Distribute $25,000 to Charlestown Non-Profits in 2023 Grant Program

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

The Bunker Hill Associates are thrilled to announce the recipients of this year’s grant awards, supporting a diverse range of impactful initiatives across our community. These grants aim to empower and bolster the efforts of non-profits dedicated to making a difference all over Charlestown.

After careful consideration and review of 20 applications, our organization is pleased to award grants to the following exceptional non-profits:

Debbie Hughes and Special Townies were awarded $5,000 for their “Social Saturdays and Sundays” program. Special Townies is Charlestown’s only recreational program for special needs children and their families. Their mission is to foster social inclusion and awareness of those with disabilities within the Charlestown community, while providing guidance, resources, and support to parents and siblings. During “Social Saturdays and Sundays,” Special Townies provides dinner for the families, support and guidance to the parents, and social interaction for the children.

Crystal Galvin and the John F. Kennedy Center received $5,000 to assist with their Family Meal Packs program. Sadly, food insecurity is a growing problem in Charlestown. Many families with school-aged children are forced to rely on the school lunch program as their primary source of food throughout the year. Vacation week can be particularity challenging for these families, especially the children. This grant will allow Crystal and the Kennedy Center to provide packs of non-perishable food and snacks to Charlestown students during vacation week.

Father John Sheridan and Saint Francis de Sales Parish were awarded $5,000 for the purchase of new bathroom stalls for the Bishop Lawton Hall. Father Sheridan and St. Francis are hoping to use the hall more often and invite all community groups and organizations to utilize it. This past Sunday, Saint Francis hosted a Breakfast with Santa in the hall and saw over 120 families! This grant will surely go a long way in bringing the hall back to life!

The Associates were fortunate to also help fund smaller grants for the following organizations to further their reach in the community: Charlestown Community Cares, Charlestown Youth Football, Town Boxing, Charlestown Youth Basketball, Charlestown Youth Hockey, Turn It Around, and Charlestown Lacrosse!

“We are proud to award these grants to so many deserving organizations in the Charlestown community,” commented Bunker Hill Associates President, James Lister. “Our awardees represent a diverse set of non-profits that work hard throughout the year to try and make a difference in so many people’s lives. It is all made possible through the hard work of a dedicated group of Bunker Hill Associates and our community partners. Thank you for all your support and for another successful year!”

The Bunker Hill Associates extends a heartfelt congratulations to the grant recipients and expresses gratitude to all applicants for their tireless efforts in making our community a better place. For more information about the Bunker Hill Associates and our initiatives, please visit our website: bhassociates.org.

