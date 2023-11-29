The Kennedy Center Annual Holiday Toy Drive Underway

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

Help Charlestown children this holiday season, by participating in the Kennedy Center’s Annual Holiday Drive. In 2022, through generous donations from our community, 675 Charlestown children and teens received gifts, pajamas, and books gifted by the kindness of our neighbors, businesses, and supporting sponsors. The need is just as strong this year. For a small amount of money, you could dramatically improve the holiday season for an entire family. Many of the families served by the Kennedy Center are surviving on extremely limited incomes and struggle to afford even the most basic necessities. The holiday season can be particularly difficult for these children.

Help us keep the holidays joyous for ALL by sponsoring a family or making a monetary donation today. All proceeds go directly to Charlestown children in need. After the holidays, you will receive a formal thank you letter and donation receipt for tax purposes. Monetary Donations and gift cards are also accepted. Cash will be used to purchase gifts for any wish lists that were not sponsored.

Please mail checks to:

John F. Kennedy Family Service Center

Attn: Holiday Gift Drive

23A Moulton St.

Charlestown, MA 02129

Online gifts can be made at www.kennedycenter.org/donate.

Please note the deadline to drop off gifts is Saturday, December 9, 2023.

We simply cannot do this work without the support and generosity of our community. On behalf of the Board of Directors, staff, and families we serve, thank you! I encourage you to spread the word about the wonderful programs and services the Kennedy Center provides the community and thank you in advance for your consideration and continued support. To learn more about the programs and services the Kennedy Center provides, and to make a donation today, please contact Crystal Galvin at (617) 241-8866 ext. 1352 or email [email protected] or visit www.kennedycenter.org