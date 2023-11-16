Louijeune To Be Next Council President

Last week, Ruthzee Louijeune, At-Large Boston City Councilor, announced she would be leading the council as Council President for her upcoming term. This comes two days after Louijeune earned the place as top vote getter in her first bid for reelection. In a showing of incredible force, Louijeune earned more votes than any At-Large candidate has received in an off year in recent history.

“I am humbled that my colleagues believe in me to lead the Boston City Council in the next term. We have a lot of work to do when it comes to meeting the basic needs of residents and it’s clear that is what our communities want us to focus on. I look forward to strengthening relationships with my colleagues and building relationships with my colleagues joining in January.” Councilor Louijeune said in a statement. “We are a city of diverse people and diverse needs. We will not always agree, but we can come together to move this city forward and meet the pressing issues we are facing with joy, collegiality, and an unwavering work ethic on behalf of those who are often excluded. As the second Black woman to top the ticket, and the third Black person to lead the Council, I am eager to bring my lived experience and deep love for the entire city of Boston to this role.”

“I’m proud to support our new Council President Ruthzee Louijeune as not only an amazing colleague, but an incredible friend.” Councilor Brian Worrell said in a statement “I’m honored to serve as Vice President of the Council and I look forward to working closely with her and the Council to best serve our city. The diversity of our leadership team is a great sign of the progress and potential of our city.”

The Council Presidency is determined by the thirteen member body to identify the individual that will lead the body. The Council President holds responsibility to make key decisions on committee assignments, lead council proceedings, and set a culture for the body as a whole. Louijeune has proven her aptitude for this position by leading complex council processes such as redistricting, and remaining a cool head in times of unrest.

“Ruthzee is the steady and competent leader ready to take the gavel as Council president,” Councilor Gigi Coletta said in a statement. “She’s demonstrated the decisiveness to lead this body through difficult and complex situations. I’m confident in her abilities, intelligence, and more importantly her heart.”

First elected to the Boston City Council in 2021, Louijeune brings seven years’ experience working on political and advocacy campaigns, fighting for working people and Black and Brown communities on issues of housing, education access, and voting rights. Most recently, Louijeune started her own legal and advocacy business, The Opening PLLC. Previously, Louijeune served as Senior Counsel for U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign. Prior to that, she was a lawyer at Perkins Coie LLP.

The daughter of Haitian immigrants, fluent in Haitian Creole, French, and conversant in Spanish, Louijeune is the first Haitian-American to hold elected office in Boston city government. You can find more information about her campaign at: www.ruthzeeforboston.com.