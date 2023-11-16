Charlestown Mothers Association Host Annual Gala Fundraiser

The Charlestown Mothers Association (CMA) hosted its annual gala fundraiser on Friday, November 3, at Big Night Live, raising more than $75,000 for community-based initiatives. Nearly 300 people attended the masquerade-themed event which included both a silent and live auction. All the funds raised will go directly into CMA programming, including the Spring Egg Hunt, Touch-a-Truck, meet-ups for expecting and new moms, social events for families new to Charlestown, and Moms and Dads Night Out. Additionally, in the past year, at the request of members, the CMA expanded its lineup of activities to include safe and inclusive events for middle-school-aged kids.

Charlestown resident and Mix 104.1 morning radio host Karson Tager served as auctioneer. In addition to funds raised through the auctions, more than 30 sponsors from the greater community pledged financial support to the CMA for the upcoming year, including gold-level sponsors: New England Development, the Law Offices of Timothy M. Russell, LLC., The Flatley Company, Hood, and Luke Auen – Compass.

“As part of our mission, all CMA programming is free, but we rely on community support to continue to serve the families of Charlestown and various needs that we’re asked to meet throughout the year,” said Marcie Miller, president, Charlestown Mothers Association. “The gala and sponsorship period are our one-and-only means of fundraising, and time and time again, the community steps up to help us raise the incredibly important money we need to make our mission even more impactful. We are so grateful.”

The CMA is a volunteer-run, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization serving over 1600 families in Charlestown. It is run exclusively by unpaid volunteers dedicated to strengthening Charlestown’s community bonds by supporting its families. The CMA offers a spectrum of programming designed to support expectant parents, postpartum moms, and children of all ages through enriching and educational events, experiences and forums.

As part of its active role in the community, the CMA also partners with many other local organizations and non-profits, supporting various initiatives financially and through collaboration and a shared vision to make Charlestown a safe, nurturing and vibrant neighborhood in which to raise children.