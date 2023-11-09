News From the Charlestown Catholic Collaborative

As we enter the busy, happy days of November and December, please keep in mind the many happenings here in the Charlestown Catholic Collaborative!

A reminder that Daily Mass is offered at St. Catherine’s Chapel at St. Mary’s Church

Monday through Friday at 8 am and Saturdays and holidays at 9 am.

Weekend schedule

Saturday

4pm St. Mary’s

4 pm St. Francis

Sunday

8 am St. Mary’

9:30 am St. Francis

11 am St. Mary’s

6 pm St. Mary’s

On Friday, Nov. 10, we will remember our Veterans at 9 am Mass at St. Catherine’s Chapel at St. Mary’s. Our offices will be closed that day.

Harvest on Vine will hold food distributions at St. Catherine’s rectory on Saturday mornings, Nov. 11 & Dec. 9 at 10 am and Tuesday afternoons, Nov. 21 at 1 pm and Dec. 26 at 2 pm.

Turkeys will be distributed on Tuesday, Nov. 21 beginning at 1 pm at St. Catherine’s Rectory parking lot at 49 Vine St.

During this season of giving, our fourth grade Faith Formation kids will reach out to kids with gifts of cereal for our Harvest on Vine Food Pantry.

On Thanksgiving Day, we will offer 9 am Masses at both churches as we give thanks to God for all we’ve been given. Please join us.

Please note that the Parish Offices will be closed Thanksgiving weekend and morning Mass on Friday will be at 9 am at St. Catherine’s Chapel

We get a jump on the season of Hope and Peace with a Collaborative Advent Mission beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 6:30 pm at St. Francis – on Gratitude

The Giving Tree will soon go up, and we’ll have a wonderful opportunity to make this season happier and warmer for others in need.

We begin our journey to Bethlehem on the weekend of Dec. 2-3.

The deep violet color of Advent reflects our waiting for the Christ child.

We also mark the beginning of the Church’s year!

Join us on Saturday, Dec. 2 at Bishop Lawton Hall at St. Francis for a Christmas Open House.

More details to come!

The second evening of our Advent Mission takes place on Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 6:30 pm at St. Mary’s Church- on Joy

Chanukah begins Dec. 7- season of light, season of cheer, season of peace, may it last throughout the year!

Friday, Dec. 8 is the Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception of Mary- it is a holy day of obligation.

Masses will be offered at 9 am at St. Francis and 6 pm at St. Mary’s.

The annual collection for retired religious will take place on the weekend of Dec. 9-10.

Thank you for your generosity.

Join us for a Christmas Concert with the Spectrum Singers on Sunday, Dec. 10 at 3 pm at St. Mary’s Church

The third evening of our Advent Mission on Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 6:30 pm at St. Francis will be a Prayer Service for Peace, with the Sacrament of Reconciliation.

We will be announcing times to clean and decorate our beautiful churches to meet our King.

Christmas Eve Masses

4 pm St. Mary’s

5:30 pm St. Francis de Sales

Christmas Morning Masses

8 am St. Mary’s

9:30 am St. Francis de Sales

11 am St. Mary’s

The Christmas Collection is taken up for the Clergy Trust for the retired priests of the Archdiocese of Boston. Your generosity is deeply appreciated.

Please note that New Year’s Day, the Solemnity of the Mother of God, is not a holy day of obligation this year.

Please join us for Mass at 9 am at St. Catherine’s Chapel!

O little town of Bethlehem.. the hopes and fears of all the years are met in thee tonight.

May the Hope of our world, our King and Savior, rest in the hearts of all people, especially in the Gaza Strip and the Ukraine.

Please encourage someone you love to join you for Mass especially during this happy and holy time.

If you haven’t yet, please register at either parish and consider giving online through our website drop us a note or give us a call- we’ll be happy to help you.

May this very special time remind us of God’s mercy and love through the birth of our Lord and Savior.

-If we can be of any help, please call us at 617-242-4664 or go to charlestowncatholic.org

Wishing your family, friends and all you love a blessed and joyous Advent, Christmas, and New Year,

Fr. John Sheridan, pastor, Sr. Nancy Citro, SNDdeN, pastoral associate, and the staff of our Collaborative.