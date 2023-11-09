Massport Teams Up With Others To Launch Apprenticeship Program

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

Massport and Boston’s electrical workers union and its highly-rated joint apprenticeship training center are teaming up to create more career pathways in the communities they serve.

On Friday, October 27, Massport CEO Lisa Wieland and Local 103 IBEW Business Manager Lou Antonellis toured the Greater Boston Joint Apprentice Training Center (JATC) together and observed new apprentices learning hands-on skills as they forge new careers. With an IBEW apprenticeship, students “earn while they learn,” and are paid competitive wages and receive first class benefits as soon as their training begins.

One such apprentice is Alejandro Cardenas, an East Boston resident who always wanted to work with his hands. “I’m learning everything, from small outlets to part of the high voltage system. This is an amazing opportunity. Everyone is for you, nobody is against you, and that’s one of the things about this place. If you ask something of a teacher, they will go out of their way to find the answer for you,” said Cardenas.

In April of 2023, Massport and Local 103 IBEW signed a three-year contract ensuring the highest standards of electric and technician services for Massport’s infrastructure and facilities and a shared commitment to creating good, family-sustaining jobs throughout Greater Boston.

“Massport is proud to partner with IBEW Local 103 and the Greater Boston Joint Apprentice Training Center (JATC) to hire East Boston resident and apprentice electrician Alejandro Cardenas at Boston Logan International Airport,” said Massport CEO Lisa Wieland. “Supporting programs like these ensure employment opportunities that are reflective and inclusive of Massport’s surrounding communities. The hands-on experience Alejandro gains at the airport will be essential throughout his multi-year training program.”

One of the highest-rated and most prestigious apprenticeship programs in the country, the JATC Training Program was created by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 103, and the Greater Boston Chapter of the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) with one goal — to produce the most highly skilled and professional electricians and technicians in the industry. Each apprentice completes 10,000 hours of on-the-job training with experienced journeypersons, plus 1,000 hours of intensive classroom instruction with qualified instructors, leaving with a Journey level electrician or Systems Technician Commonwealth of Mass electrical license.

“We deeply value our partnership with Massport,” said Lou Antonellis, Business Manager and Financial Secretary with Local 103 IBEW. “Workforce development and training are crucial to keep creating the kind of good, union jobs our communities need. We’re very proud that our partnership will produce highly skilled workers capable of maintaining and expanding operational services at Logan Airport and other crucial transportation infrastructure overseen by Massport.

The mission of Local 103 IBEW is to provide Greater Boston’s developers with the best-trained, most-efficient, safest electricians and telecommunications specialists, while fostering our Union’s values of economic fairness, equal opportunity and charitable giving in the communities we work, live and raise our families.

Powering What’s Possible. The Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport) owns and operates Boston Logan International Airport, public terminals in the Port of Boston, Hanscom Field, and Worcester Regional Airport.