Charlestown Neighborhood Council Calendar

CNC General Meeting, Thursday, November 9, 2023, The Charlestown Neighborhood Council will hold an in-person, public meeting on Thursday, November 9, 2023, 7-9 p.m. at the BPD Community Room, 20 Vine St., Charlestown Please bring your questions and neighborhood concerns to the meeting or email us at [email protected]. Check CNC02129.org for calendar and updates.

CNC Elections

All eight (8) of the CNC’s at-large seats are subject to this election. To participate in the

December 2, 2023 election, completed nomination papers must be hand delivered or postmarked (instructions below) by Friday, November 3, 2023. Please reach out to the Election Committee co-chairs, Mary Boucher and Jay Driscoll, at [email protected] with any election questions or contact any council member to learn more about our work.

How to get nomination papers:

• The committee co-chair has dropped off copies at the library.

• Election page on the CNC website.

• 2023 Election CNC Nomination Forms

2023 Fall General Meetings Schedule: All meetings are in person – there is no hybrid option at this time. Guests and presentations will be announced closer to the meeting dates. CNC Committee meetings are scheduled on an as-needed basis by the committee chairs and will be announced on CNC02129.org, Facebook, Instagram, and in the Charlestown Patriot-Bridge.

• December 5, 2023, Tuesday, 7-9 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, 545 Medford St. Charlestown MA 02129.