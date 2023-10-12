Latinos for Education Honor Sen. DiDomenico With Educator Diversity Champion Award

Last week, Latinos for Education presented Senator Sal DiDomenico with their annual Educator Diversity Champion Award at the State of Latino Education event. The Educator Diversity Champion Award honors two legislators, one Representative, and one Senator, who has shown unwavering commitment to ensuring every student sees themselves represented in the classroom and to promoting equitable education policy. Dr. Almi G. Abeyta, Superintendent of Chelsea Schools, presented the award to Senator DiDomenico and shared her appreciation for his leadership on this issue and for students throughout his district.

Senator DiDomenico also presented citations to celebrate three outstanding educators in his district, Camilo Machado, Obed Morales, and Jeanette Velez.

DiDomenico has long been a champion for supporting teachers of all backgrounds and fighting for more educator diversity in our schools:

• DiDomenico was proud to support and fight for the Student Opportunity Act which invested $1.5 billion into high quality education for all children regardless of income or zip code. The Senator successfully pushed to include targeted investments for lower income student populations to be included in this legislation.

• He filed a bill this session (S267, An Act fulfilling the promise of education reform) which will create a Commission tasked with studying all matters concerning education in the 21st Century, including but not limited to educator pipeline (including recruitment, career development, and retention), educator diversity and more. This will lay out a blueprint for our schools to attract and support educators of all races and backgrounds in our schools.

• Senator DiDomenico helped get permanent funding for Universal School Meals in this year’s state budget after advocating for this program as lead Senate sponsor of the Universal School Meals bill for years. Free breakfast and lunch for all will now ensure no student has to deal with the discomfort and distraction from hunger and can focus on getting the most out of their class time and time with friends.

“I am honored to receive this award from an organization of advocates that are tirelessly working to support our youngest generation,” said Senator Sal DiDomenico, Assistant Majority Leader of the Massachusetts Senate. “As State Senator to one of the most diverse districts in the Commonwealth, I strive to increase diversity in the ranks of our educators, so they reflect the students they teach. I will continue to fight for more funding and legislation that creates a pipeline for teachers of all backgrounds and supports the talented and diverse educators we already have in our schools.”

The 2023 State of Latino Education brings together educators, non-profit leaders, and state leaders to celebrate Latino excellence and leadership in the education sector. The organization honored Latino educators, as well as legislators for their commitment to Latino students and highlighting the policy and practice solutions needed to continue furthering educational equity.