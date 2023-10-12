Heading to City Hall: Updated Zoning Text Amendments To Go Before Boston Zoning Commission

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

Following the adoption of PLAN: Charlestown and approval of updated zoning text amendments by the Boston Planning and Development Agency’s (BPDA) Board of Directors on September 28, the approved updated zoning text amendments are slated to go before the Boston Zoning Commission.

The approved updated zoning text amendments, which would implement the land use and built form recommendations from PLAN: Charlestown, will go before the Boston Zoning Commission during an October 18 hearing via Zoom at 9:00 a.m. Those interested in attending can register for the hearing by visiting bit.ly/BZC_Oct182023.

Moreover, according to the BPDA’s website, the public can participate and offer comments verbally. The public can also comment through email to [email protected] or through mail to 1 City Hall Square, 9th Floor, Boston, MA 02201.

Astrid Walker-Stewart, a Planner on the Zoning Reform Team at the BPDA, explained during the Board of Directors meeting back in September that amendments include updates to Articles 62 (Charlestown Neighborhood Article), 42B (Harborpark District Charlestown Waterfront Article) 58 (City Square Neighborhood Article), 2 (Definitions), and zoning maps 2E, 2D, and 2B/2C.

Specifically, during the Board of Directors meeting, Walker-Stewart organized these amendments into two categories: the rezoning of the plan’s Sullivan Square and Rutherford Avenue study area and additional zoning modifications.

The former category covered aspects such as definitions for new dimensional regulators in the area, new subdistricts, and Planned Development Area (PDA)-eligible parcels. The latter covered items such as updates to the neighborhood-wide use and dimensions tables, code simplification, and parking improvements.

These updated zoning text amendments are viewable on the BPDA’s PLAN: Charlestown webpage at https://www.bostonplans.org/planning/planning-initiatives/plan-charlestown#zoning.

To view the hearing’s agenda, visit https://www.bostonplans.org/news-calendar/calendar/2023/10/18/zoning-commission-hearing.