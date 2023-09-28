Kaji Aso Studio Gallery Hosts Free Concert by Oscar Jiang

On Saturday, September 30, at 7pm Oscar Jiang will play a program of music by Chopin in the Kaji Aso Studio gallery alongside a special exhibition of large acrylic artworks by founder Kaji Aso titled “Dreaming of Space”. These works painted in 1998 by Kaji Aso (1936-2006) were recently acquired by the gallery. Chopin was a well-regarded composer by Kaji Aso, so the music and paintings will be very complimentary.

The concert is free and please RSVP to [email protected] The artworks will remain on display through October 27th and gallery hours are by scheduled appointment. Please contact the same email.

Australian pianist Oscar Jiang obtained his Bachelor of Music degree from The Juilliard School in New York in 2020, studying with Finnish pianist Dr. Matti Raekallio, and is currently undertaking studies in Boston at the New England Conservatory of Music, under the guidance of Professors Alexander Korsantia and Dang Thai Son.

Oscar has won numerous prizes and awards in national and international piano competitions, including the award for The Best Performance of a work by Chopin at the 2015 Lev Vlassenko Piano Competition and others. His latest working project for 2023 is an album of selected works of Chopin’s piano music, recorded on an original 1849 Broadwood piano.

Kaji Aso Studio programming is supported in part by grants from the Mass Cultural Council through the Cultural Sector Recovery Grants for Organizations program; by the Boston Cultural Council / Reopen Creative Boston Fund, administered by the Mayor’s Office of Arts and Culture; and by the Mission Hill / Fenway Neighborhood Trust.