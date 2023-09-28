Charlestown Neighborhood Council Calendar

CNC General Meeting, Tuesday, October 3, 2023, The Charlestown Neighborhood Council will hold an in-person, public meeting on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, 7-9 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, 545 Medford Street, Charlestown. Please bring your questions and neighborhood concerns to the meeting or email us at [email protected]. Check CNC02129.org for calendar and updates.

CNC Development Committee Meeting, Thursday, October 12, 2023, 7 p.m.

The Charlestown Neighborhood Council’s Development Committee will hold an in-person, public meeting on Thursday, October 12, 2023, from 7-9 p.m. at the Mary Colbert Apartments, 20 Devens Street, Charlestown. The sole agenda item will be the

10 Thompson Square redevelopment. A presentation by the project proponents will be followed by an opportunity for the committee and community to ask questions about the proposed project.

2023 Fall General Meetings Schedule: All meetings are in person – there is no hybrid option at this time. Guests and presentations will be announced closer to the meeting dates. CNC Committee meetings are scheduled on an as-needed basis by the committee chairs and will be announced on CNC02129.org, Facebook, Instagram, and in the Charlestown Patriot-Bridge.

• November 9, 2023, THURSDAY, 7-9 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, 545 Medford St. Charlestown MA 02129.

• December 5, 2023, Tuesday, 7-9 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, 545 Medford St. Charlestown MA 02129.