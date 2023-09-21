Success at Weatherfest!

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

Well over a hundred children and adults passed through Gardens for Charlestown on Sunday morning, September 17, for the second biennial Weatherfest! event. Designed as a fun, family-friendly educational event for all ages, Weatherfest featured the Mobile Weather Lab from WBZ-TV, hosted by beloved meteorologist Eric Fisher. Sophia Moon of Essem Art Studio offered a weather-inspired art activity for kids, while the Stone Living Lab and Coalition for an Inclusive and Resilient Waterfront talked with visitors about climate resilience and protecting and sharing Boston’s amazing waterfront.

Children work with Sophia Moon (known to many of them as “Miss

Sophia”) on weather-themed crafts.

Errin Davis and Ajah Joseph from the Coalition for a Resilient and

Inclusive waterfront were on hand to share information about efforts to preserve and open up Boston’s waterfront.

Weather cookies in the shape of clouds, rain drops, even a weather truck were custom designed for the event by Jody Petersen of Honey Babes cookies. Asana yoga studio, and the Charlestown YMCA helped underwrite the cost for the free event.

“This was a true community effort,” said Amy Kennedy-Slesar, director of the Gardens’ Kids and Education programs, “with everyone really wanting to pitch in and bring people together.” “Events like this,” added Chris Schiavone, Grants Coordinator of the Gardens, “help fulfill our organization’s mission to preserve green space, welcome the community, and educate folks about our role in saving the planet.”

The first Weatherfest took place in 2021 to celebrate the Gardens installation of its new weather station. Real-time weather conditions at the Gardens, as well weather stats from the last two years, are available at GardensforCharlestown.org/weather.