Find Unclaimed Property at FindMassMoney.Gov

Massachusetts State Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg has announced the latest grouping of names added to the state’s list of unclaimed property owners.

Over 50,000 new properties worth millions of dollars belong to individuals and businesses throughout the Commonwealth including West Newbury native, John Cena.

“We currently have over $3.4 billion in unclaimed property at Treasury, and it could be yours,” said State Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg. “Unclaimed property’s time is up; your time is now. So call our office today to begin the claims process.”

Unclaimed property includes forgotten savings and checking accounts, un-cashed checks, insurance policy proceeds, stocks, dividends, and the contents of unattended safe deposit boxes. These accounts are turned over to the state after three years of inactivity. This newly released list includes only individuals and businesses with unclaimed property over $100.

Treasurer Goldberg urges all citizens to check the comprehensive list for all amounts at https://www.findmassmoney.gov/ or call our live call center at 888-344-MASS (6277).

One in ten Massachusetts residents are owed money. Last year, Treasury processed over 153,000 claims and returned over $163 million in property to its rightful owners.