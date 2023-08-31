September Service Changes Will Allow MBTA Crews To Continue Improvement

The MBTA announced service changes in September on the Red, Green, Orange, Kingston, Middleborough, Greenbush, Newburyport/Rockport, and Haverhill lines. The MBTA will continue working to improve service reliability across the system.

Service changes will take place on the Red Line Braintree Branch this month in order for MBTA crews to perform critical rail and tie replacement work. Accessible shuttle bus service will replace Red Line trains between North Quincy and Braintree Stations on the following dates:

· Beginning at approximately 8:45 PM through the end of service Tuesdays through Thursdays, September 5-7 and September 12-14, as well as Tuesday through Friday,September 19-22.

· All day from start to end of service during the weekend of September 23-24.

Accessible shuttle bus service will also replace Red Line trains between Quincy Center and Braintree Stations beginning at approximately 8:45 PM on Friday, September 8, and through the weekend until the end of service on Sunday, September 10.

Accessible shuttle bus service will also replace Red Line trains between Broadway and Ashmont Stations on the Ashmont Branch and between Broadway and North Quincy Stations on the Braintree Branch all day from start to end of service during the weekend of September 30-October 1. This service change allows MBTA crews to perform critical work on the Savin Hill Avenue and Dorchester Avenue bridges, to perform necessary tunnel inspections on the Ashmont Branch, and to accomplish station brightening work at JFK/UMass Station.

The Kingston, Middleborough, and Greenbush Commuter Rail lines, which run adjacent to the Red Line, will also experience service changes. Accessible shuttle bus service will replace trains between South Station and Braintree on the following dates:

· After 7:30 PM through the end of service Tuesdays through Thursdays on September 5-7 and September 12-14 as well as Tuesday through Friday September 19-22.

· All day from start to end of service during the weekends of September 9-10, September 23-24, and September 30-October 1.

· Accessible express shuttle bus service will also operate directly between South Station and Braintree Station.

· Passengers should note that bicycles are not allowed on shuttle buses, and regular Commuter Rail fares will be collected between Kingston, Middleborough, Greenbush, and Braintree Stations. Keolis Customer Service Agents, MBTA staff, and Transit Ambassadors will be on-site at impacted stations to support riders.

· The diversion schedule will be available online soon at mbta.com/CommuterRail.

Due to the continued demolition of the Government Center Garage by private developer HYM Construction, Orange and Green Line service changes will take place in the downtown Boston area all day for 25 days from September 18-October 12:

· Orange Line trains will bypass Haymarket Station. Orange Line riders should instead exit at North Station or State, less than a half-mile from Haymarket (or a four- to eight-minute walk), and travel to the Haymarket area.

· Green Line service will be suspended between North Station and Government Center Station. Riders are instead asked to walk above ground between these stations – Government Center, Haymarket, and North Station are each less than a half mile from each other (about a five- to 10-minute walk). The distance between Government Center to North Station is about three-quarters of a mile (about a 13-minute walk).

· Riders are also reminded that Orange Line / Green Line connections can also be made via the Winter Street Concourse, which connects Park Street and Downtown Crossing Stations.

· Accessibility vans will also be available for on-demand transportation – Orange and Green Line riders should ask MBTA personnel for information and assistance.

Accessible shuttle buses will replace Newburyport/Rockport Line trains between Swampscott and North Station during the weekend of September 9-10. This service change will allow for work on the future temporary platform at Lynn Station. There will be no service at Chelsea Station with passengers instead encouraged to utilize Silver Line 3 service. Passengers should note that bicycles are not allowed on shuttle buses. Regular train service will operate between Newburyport/Rockport and Swampscott with regular Commuter Rail fares collected. A dedicated diversion schedule will be in effect and is available on mbta.com.

As previously announced, accessible shuttle buses will replace Haverhill Line trains between Ballardvale and North Station for 58 days fromSeptember 9-November 5. This service change allows crews to perform Automatic Train Control (ATC) work. ATC is a federally mandated safety system that sends signals to trains about potentially unsafe conditions, automatically slowing and stopping a train if needed. Shuttle buses will replace train service between Reading and Oak Grove where passengers can make an Orange Line subway connection. A shuttle bus will also provide service between Reading and Anderson/Woburn for connections to the Lowell Line and Haverhill Line. The shuttle service between Reading and Oak Grove will make stops in Wakefield, Greenwood, Melrose Highlands, Melrose Cedar Park, Wyoming Hill, and Oak Grove. Train service for passengers between Ballardvale and Haverhill will be re-routed along the Lowell Line after Ballardvale, making one additional stop at Anderson/Woburn station then running express to North Station. A dedicated diversion schedule will be in effect and will be available online soon.

Riders can find more information on service changes through in-station signage, in-station public announcements, and at mbta.com/alerts. Transit Ambassadors and MBTA staff will be available on-site during these service changes to offer information and assistance. Riders are encouraged tosubscribe to T-Alerts or to follow the MBTA on Twitter @MBTA for up-to-date service information.

The MBTA previously announced service changes in August on the Red, Green, Orange, Silver, Kingston, Middleborough, Greenbush, and Lowell lines. More information is available here.

The MBTA apologizes for the inconvenience of these scheduled service changes and appreciates the understanding and patience of riders as this critical and necessary work to maintain, upgrade, and modernize the system takes place.

For more information, please visit mbta.com/alerts, or connect with the T on Twitter @MBTA and @MBTA_CR, Facebook /TheMBTA, Instagram @theMBTA, or TikTok @thembta.