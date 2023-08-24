Charlestown Neighborhood Council Calendar

CNC General Meeting, Tuesday September 5, The Charlestown Neighborhood Council will hold in-person, public meeting on Tuesday September 5, 2023, 7-9 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, 545 Medford Street, Charlestown. Please bring your questions and neighborhood concerns to the meeting or email us at cnc021[email protected]. Check CNC02129.org for calendar and updates.

2023 Fall General Meetings Schedule: We hope that you all enjoyed the summer and that we will see you when we return for our fall session! All meetings are in person – there is no hybrid option at this time. Guests and presentations will be announced closer to the meeting dates. CNC Committee meetings are scheduled on an as needed basis by the committee chairs and will be announced on CNC02129.org, Facebook, Instagram, and in the Charlestown Patriot Bridge.

•September 5, 2023, Tuesday, 7-9 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus , 545 Medford St. Charlestown MA 02129.

•October 3, 2023, Tuesday, 7-9 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus , 545 Medford St. Charlestown MA 02129.

•November 9, 2023, Thursday, 7-9 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus , 545 Medford St. Charlestown MA 02129.

•December 5, 2023, Tuesday, 7-9 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus , 545 Medford St. Charlestown MA 02129.