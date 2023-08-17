Suffolk Downs Announces New Summer and Fall Activities at the Track

The HYM Investment Group LLC (HYM), the firm leading the redevelopment of Suffolk Downs, announced an exciting line-up of activities taking place at The Track at Suffolk Downs throughout the summer and fall months. From kid-friendly “Tracktivities” to the electronic dance music festival Breakaway, there will be something for everyone to enjoy at The Track.

Over the past several years, HYM has hosted numerous community-centered events at The Track, as part of the company’s commitment to creatively activating the site throughout the multi-phased build-out of Suffolk Downs. Since 2021, HYM has also opened The Track to the public from dawn to dusk daily for residents and visitors looking to walk, run and play. The Dog Park at Suffolk Downs, located directly adjacent to The Track, opened last year and is available for residents, visitors and their four-legged friends to enjoy.

“Suffolk Downs will be a place that brings people together and creates community, “ said Thomas N. O’Brien, Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer of HYM. “The ongoing events and activities taking place at The Track are an integral component of bringing our vision for an accessible, vibrant site to life.”

Upcoming activities for residents and visitors to look forward to at The Track include:

Summer Tracktivities:

Suffolk Downs is partnering with Out of the Box Learning Company to offer free programming for kids at The Track this summer.

Join us in the Paddock from 10am – 12pm on Thursdays in August for hands-on science experiments, games, challenges, and more!

These events are free to attend but registration is required as staffing and supplies are limited to 40 children per event. Events are appropriate for children ages 3 and up and children must be accompanied by an adult throughout the event. Events are weather dependent, and registrants will be emailed if events are canceled.

Touch a Truck:

On Sunday, September 10th, Suffolk Downs will host its 3rd Annual Touch a Truck event! Walk along The Track for an up-close view of tractors, trucks, diggers, police cars, and fire engines. Sit in the seats, honk the horns, and take your picture on the front end! Enjoy activities in the Paddock, visit the food trucks, and jam out to music. Registration is encouraged but not required.

Breakaway

Music Festival:

On Friday September 15, and Saturday, September 16, The Stage at Suffolk Downs, a seasonal outdoor concert venue located on the infield of The Track, will host the Breakaway Music Festival, a two-day electronic dance music festival featuring artists such as Griz, Lane 8 and Porter Robinson! For tickets and more information please visit The Stage at Suffolk Down’s website.

Dock Dogs:

On Saturday, October 21 and Sunday, October 22, Dock Dogs, the world’s premiere canine aquatics competition, is coming to Suffolk Downs! To learn more and to register visit the Dock Dogs website.

Follow Suffolk Down’s social channels and website for more information about The Track and upcoming events.