Courageous Sailing Campers Create Art With Sculptor Michael Alfano

By Robin DiGiammarino, President, Navy Yard Garden & Art

For a second year, Navy Yard Garden & Art collaborated with Courageous Sailing to provide campers with an opportunity to work with sculptor Michael Alfano. Twenty of Alfano’s sculptures are currently on display for the public art installation Of Many Minds. Paired with quotes, these sculptures are installed along the Boston Harbor in the Charlestown Navy Yard and adjacent to Courageous Sailing. Last summer Alfano taught campers sculpting techniques using wire. Back by popular demand, Alfano taught techniques to sculpt with clay. Alfano said: “It was amazing to see the campers having fun, totally engaged and also learning a little something about art and sculpting the face!”

One of the campers, using a sculpting techniques learned from Michael Alfano, works on a clay face.

Abbie Doane-Simon, STEM Education Coordinator for Courageous Sailing, added: “We love giving our campers the opportunity to explore a new medium of self-expression and they always come up with the most beautifully ridiculous things. When you’re stuck in the boring bits of life, campers making goateed faces, families of ducks, top hats, and even Sponge Bob, make it easy to relax a little and remember to be silly! We can’t thank Michael and the Navy Yard Garden and Art, Inc. enough!”

The nonprofit Navy Yard Garden & Art continues to create opportunities to bring art to the Charlestown community. This year thirty Courageous Sailing campers gathered for morning and afternoon sessions and this collaborative effort was made possible by a grant from MassPort.

Visit www.navyyardgarden.org for more information.