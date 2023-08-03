Make the Most Of The Rest of Summer

The days are becoming noticeably shorter and the sun is not as intense as it was just a few weeks ago. Combined with the cooler temperatures that arrived this week, the inevitability of the end of summer cannot be denied.

On the bright side however, the Labor Day weekend is more than four weeks away, which means that there still is plenty of time to create memories with our friends and family members that will last a lifetime.

So our message is simple: Let’s use these next few weeks to make the most of the Summer of 2023!