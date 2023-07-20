More Bizarro Comments by RFK Jr.

Well, as if right on cue, two days after our editorial last week (“RFK Jr. is a disgrace to his family name”) about the delusional “campaign” for President by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., he made this disturbing comment at a luncheon in New York City, which was reported by the New York Post:

“There is an argument that it (COVID 19) is ethnically targeted. COVID-19 attacks certain races disproportionately. COVID-19 is targeted to attack Caucasians and black people. The people who are most immune are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese.”

As the Anti-Defamation League and others have pointed out, Kennedy’s comments are not merely ludicrous, but they encourage those who might believe in his bonkers conspiracy theories to engage in dangerous racist and anti-semitic behavior.

It is obvious that Kennedy is on an ego trip — his “campaign” for president is an old-man’s version (he’s 69) of a mid-life crisis. Hopefully, he’ll continue to make even more nutty pronouncements so that soon enough he’ll go back to where he came from and we won’t have to put up with him.