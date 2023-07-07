News Briefs

Parks Department Summer Golf Course Concert Series Returns July 12

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department’s live music offerings continue in 2023 with a series of Wednesday evening summer concerts on the patios at the City of Boston’s two golf course clubhouses.

Enjoy local artists playing and a wide variety of musical styles at the George Wright Golf Course Clubhouse at 420 West Street in Hyde Park and the William Devine Golf Course Clubhouse at 1 Circuit Drive in Dorchester.

Held in July and August, the Golf Course Concert Series is part of the Boston Parks and Recreation Department’s year-round ParkARTS program. All shows are from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Title Sponsor is Bank of America. Additional support is provided by the Emerald Necklace Conservancy.

The William Devine Golf Course Clubhouse concerts begin July 12 with folk, pop, rock, reggae, blues, and soul-influenced singer Kaliloops, continue July 26 with rising R&B singer & songwriter Amari Alexander, and wrap up August 9 with New England-based solo acoustic artist Jon Hollywood.

The George Wright Golf Course Clubhouse concerts begin July 19 with a second appearance by Jon Hollywood and continue August 2 with Western Massachusetts-based singer-songwriter Grayson Ty, August 16 with guitar, vocal, and violin trio It’s a “J” Thing, and August 24 with Boston’s own country singer-songwriter Maddi Ryan.

All ParkARTS performances are free of charge. For more information, please visit boston.gov/golf-concert-series.

“e” inc. Summer Program Enrollment is Open

“e” inc’s. Summer Science Discovery Program (SSDP) has been a huge hit with families since its beginnings in 2010. Campers between the ages of 6-12 years old can explore the natural world with a different topic each week. Every ‘camp’ includes a special field trip, daily outside games and programs, and wonderful opportunities to learn about amazing science subjects across the natural world. This year’s themes include insects, primates and dinosaurs. Week one is Aug. 14 to 18, week 2 August 21-25 and week 3 August 26-September 1. Camp hours are from 9am – 3:30pm.

Enrollment forms are available both online (@www.einc-action.org/SSDP) or can be sent through the mail at: “e” inc., 114 16th Street, Boston, MA 02129

Mayor’s Garden Contest Deadline is July 12

Mayor Michelle Wu has announced the 27th annual Mayor’s Garden Contest highlighting the hard work of Boston’s urban gardeners. The competition provides the perfect opportunity to recognize the skills of all Boston residents who contribute to the beauty of the city’s landscape.

Boston’s green thumbs have until 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12, to submit their gardens for award contention. The contest recognizes gardeners who have landscaped, planted flowers, trees, shrubs, and, in the process, helped beautify Boston’s neighborhoods.

Gardeners or those nominating their favorite gardeners may find printable and online nomination forms at boston.gov/mayors-garden-contest. The preferred method of entry is to submit photos through the online application. Alternatively, contestants may request an application by emailing their name and address to [email protected]. Paper applications are also available in English and ten additional languages.

Judges will fan out across the city visiting finalists the week of July 24. Once the votes are tallied, first place winners will receive the coveted “Golden Trowel” award from Mayor Wu while second and third place winners will be awarded certificates.

Gardeners who have won three or more times in the last ten years will be automatically entered into the Hall of Fame. These distinguished Hall-of-Famers are not eligible to enter as contestants but are invited to return as judges.

First place winners are eligible for a drawing for a JetBlue Grand Prize consisting of roundtrip flights for two to any nonstop destination from Boston. Terms, conditions, and blackout dates apply. In addition, Mahoney’s Garden Centers will provide gardener’s gift bags to the top three winners in each category, as well as gift certificates for the 2023 Hall of Fame winners.

Stay up to date with the Mayor’s Garden Contest as well as news, events, and design and construction work in Boston parks by calling (617) 635-4505, signing up for our email list at bit.ly/Get-Parks-Emails, and following our social channels @bostonparksdept on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

ParkARTS Neighborhood Concerts Return July 10

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department’s 2023 ParkARTS Citywide Neighborhood Concert Series will offer top-notch musical entertainment in local parks from July 10 through August 9.

The ParkARTS outdoor neighborhood summer concerts are presented in City of Boston parks and made possible by presenting sponsor Bank of America with additional support from Berklee College of Music and College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving. All shows begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. The following schedule is for the ParkARTS:

• Monday, July 10, Living on a Bad Name(Bon Jovi tribute) , Billings Field, 369 LaGrange Street, West Roxbury

• Tuesday, July 11, JP Sax Quartet, Oak Square Common, Oak Square, Brighton

• Wednesday, July 12, 6:30 p.m., Swingin’ in the Fens featuring Jelani Bauman, Ramler Park, 130 Peterborough Street, Fenway (rain date July 19)

• Monday, July 17, Divas with a Twist, Fallon Field, 50 Firth Road, Roslindale

• Monday, July 24, Northeast Groove, Pinebank, 345 Jamaicaway, Jamaica Plain

• Wednesday, July 26, Conscious Reggae, Blackstone Square, 1530 Washington Street, South End

• Monday, July 31, National Night Out with Conscious Reggae, Hunt/Almont Park, 40 Almont Street, Mattapan

• Wednesday, Aug. 2, River of Dreams (Billy Joel tribute), Dorchester Park, Adams Street, Dorchester

• Sunday, Aug. 6, 5 p.m., Jazz at the Fort featuring Tim Hall: Trust the Process, Highland Park, 58 Beech Glen Street, Roxbury • Wednesday, Aug. 9, Be Kind, Rewind (90s tribute), Medal of Honor Park, East Broadway and N Streets, South Boston