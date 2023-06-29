Overdose Prevention Trainings Offered Each Month

The Charlestown Coalition, in partnership with the Boston Public Health Commission, will be holding Overdose Prevention Trainings in the beginning of each month for Summer 2023. These trainings will equip community members to identify signs of an overdose, administer naloxone (Narcan) and will provide attendees with naloxone kits.

Our Trauma Response Team members will be helping to coordinate these trainings and can often assist with obtaining Narcan for community members. Please reach out to the Coalition or Trauma Team Members for more information or with any questions.

In addition, there will be a virtual Overdose Prevention training held by the Boston Public Health Commission this Thursday June 29th at 6PM. Narcan kits can be mailed to you following the completion of the training.