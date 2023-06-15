BHHR Groundbreaking Ceremony Set for June 16

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

The public is invited to join in the Bunker Hill Housing Redevelopment (BHHR) Groundbreaking Ceremony on Friday, June 16 with Mayor Michelle Wu, BHA Administrator Kate Bennett, the Charlestown Resident Alliance, and Leggat McCall Properties.

Artist rendering of the Bunker Hill Housing Redevelopment.

This groundbreaking is the culmination of an eight-year community process to plan for the redevelopment and expansion of the Bunker Hill Public Housing Community. As part of a tri-party effort, BHA and the City of Boston partnered with Leggat McCall Properties and the Charlestown Resident Alliance to expand the 1,100-unit public housing community into a 2,699-unit mixed income community that fully replaces and preserves the existing public housing.

This project, the largest public housing redevelopment in the history of Boston, will also be Passive House certified, reaching the highest standards for efficiency and sustainability.

The ceremony is set for 11:30 AM at Walford Way between Corey Street and Tufts Streets. Refreshments and community celebration to follow