Garden Tour Offers Rare Glimpse of Private Gardens June 17

Come and explore ten gardens in the historic Charlestown neighborhood on Saturday, June 17, from 10:00-3:00. Nestled behind stately brick facades and tidy clapboard homes, these gardens are hidden oases of beauty and calm. Inspiration abounds, with gardens that take advantage of shady courtyards, or spaces that reﬂect the long history of these special homes.

The tour begins at the Gardens for Charlestown Community Garden, with refreshments provided by Starbucks and homemade breakfast breads from some of our gardeners. You will receive a guidebook that will gain you admission to all the gardens on the route. The tour map also marks participating shops, restaurants, and cafes in the neighborhood. In addition, there will be a raﬄe of items provided by local Charlestown restaurants and businesses.

Gardens for Charlestown is a beautiful open garden space hosting 65 individually worked plots tended by 85 gardeners, all of whom live in Charlestown. The garden hosts numerous community programs and events, including a partnership with the Harvard Kent School which brings hand-on gardening and nutrition experiences to BPS children, while enhancing reading, math, and science skills. All proceeds from the tour support Gardens for Charlestown’s

501(c)(3) educational programs, garden maintenance, and mission of greenspace preservation.

Advance tickets are available for purchase online at a reduced rate of $25 (day-of tickets will be$30 at the Community Garden). Raﬄe tickets will also be available online at $1 each. To purchase advance tickets, please go to www.gardensforcharlestown.com/events. You can pay by credit card or PayPal, or else reserve your ticket online and pay by check.

Gardens for Charlestown and the start of the tour is conveniently located at the intersection of Main and Bunker Hill Streets, two blocks from the Sullivan Square T-Station. Free street parking is available, and MBTA bus service (#92 or #93) from Haymarket Station directly to the garden.

About Gardens for Charlestown

Gardens for Charlestown was established in 1978 and incorporated in 1980 as charitable 501(c)(3) non-proﬁt, whose purpose is to promote community pride, gardening, and open green space in Charlestown. Sixty-six individual plots are available for use by members in exchange for a modest fee and a volunteer commitment. Its members also work to maintain a stunning border garden, green space, and a handicapped accessible seating area open to the public from dawn to dusk. Each year, Gardens for Charlestown collaborates with the Harvard-Kent School in a program that endeavors to enhance childrens’ interest in reading and help them explore the elements of earth science and math reﬂected in gardening. Hundreds of children have been served through the Tend and Tell program managed and staﬀed by our members and volunteers.