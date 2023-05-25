Old Charlestown Schoolboys Association Celebrates 110th Reunion

The Old Charlestown Schoolboys Association met on Sunday afternoon, May 21, for the 110th reunion of the schoolboys in the Father Daniel Mahoney Knights of Columbus Hall.

Nearly 200 were in attendance in what was the second in-person event since COVID-19 closures forced the cancellation of reunions in 2020 and 2021. With President Jim O’Brien at the helm, he and the other Association officers welcomed the crowd of friends and enjoyed the traditional chicken pot pie, mashed potatoes with peas and banana fritters in cherry sauce.

After dinner, to get the meeting started every year, the oldest member present is given the school bell to ring in honor of yet another reunion celebrated. This year, Charlestown’s Thomas McNicholas, 96, did the honors of ringing the school bell as his son, William, looked on.

Secretary/Treasurer Ronan FitzPatrick read the names of members who have passed away in the last 12 months, and Father Paul Coughlin said the opening prayer.

Two award-winners were also celebrated during the reunion. The James W. Conway Community Service Award went to James ‘Jimbo’ Tucker, while the George E. Murphy Fellowship Award went to John Killoran, of the Charlestown Boys & Girls Club.

The event was a return to the numbers and excitement of pre-COVID gatherings and followed the annual Scholarship Dinner held last week on May 14 where 17 scholarships worth $18,000 were awarded.