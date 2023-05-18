Old Charlestown Schoolboys Association Presents 17 Scholarships

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

The Old Charlestown Schoolboys Association, including members of its Scholarship Committee, held its annual Scholarship Banquet on Monday night, May 15, at the Father Daniel Mahoney Knights of Columbus Hall.

President Jim O’Brien and Treasurer Ronan FitzPatrick noted that there were 17 scholarships presented this year for a total of $18,000 in educational funding for Charlestown young men. The Scholarship Banquet precedes the annual Schoolboys Gala, with the 110th gathering of the Old Charlestown Schoolboys taking place this Sunday, May 21, at the Knights Hall.

On Monday, President O’Brien noted that he, and members Moe Gillen and Martin Fabiano participated in the Scholarship Committee work this year and found a great round of worthy students pursuing high school and college education.

“I think it is fitting that the Charlestown Schoolboys is the oldest organization in the oldest neighborhood in Boston,” he said. “We are proud of all of these students and the accomplishments they’ve achieved so far.”

There were 15 scholarships worth $1,000 and two worth $1,500.

This year, there was one new scholarship, the John ‘Jack’ Whelan Scholarship that was awarded to Boston College High student Blake Carlo Reidy.

The other scholarships were as follows: The Jonathan Greatorex Scholarship to Cristian Ruiz Santana of Charlestown High School; the Palledos/William Powers Scholarship to Raymond Zeng; the Ralph Brown Scholarship to Stephen C. Wu (Northeastern); the Bertha F. Brown Scholarship to Eoin Donovan (Bridgewater State); the Francis and John McGee Scholarship to John DeSimone (Merrimack College); the Robert, Ralph James Thomas Smith Scholarship to William Moody (Muhlenberg College); the Firefighter Patrick Kelly Scholarship to Peter Velsmid (Boston College); the Mark Bavis Scholarship to William Killoran (Bowdoin College); the John Boyle O’Reilly Scholarship to Derek Corcoran (Boston Latin School); the Edward Mahan Scholarship to John Flanagan (Louisiana State); the Majestic Knights Scholarship to Daniel Bethlendy; the James Cushman Scholarship to Joseph Flanagan (UMass Amherst); the Father Robert Smith Scholarship to Declan Leahy (Suffolk University); the Florian Association Scholarship to Noel Gallagher (Merrimack College); the Robert ‘Gugga’ Flynn Scholarship to Edward Pistorino of Connecticut College; and the Father Daniel Mahoney Scholarship to Aiden Boucher (St. Anselm’s College).

Scholarship winners and new applicants are invited back to apply for next year’s round of awards. College seniors, however, are precluded from applying.