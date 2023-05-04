Parks and Recreation Summer Programs Now Online

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

Looking for outdoor fun this summer? Check out the Boston Parks and Recreation Department’s complete schedule of free events and activities for all ages. Visit boston.gov/parks to learn more.

You can select from a variety of free activities such as concerts, movies, fitness classes, sports centers, watercolor painting workshops, and fun children’s activities.

Highlights include:

• Summer Fitness Series

• The opening celebration at the Boston Common Frog Pond spray pool on June 27

• Arts & Craft Workshops for children ages 3 to 10

• Boston Children’s Summer Festival at Franklin Park

• Paint Nights at our golf courses in June

• Movie Nights in parks citywide

• ParkARTS Neighborhood Concerts

• Sports Centers in East Boston, Dorchester, Mattapan, and Jamaica Plain

• Intimate concerts on our golf clubhouse patios

• The Tito Puente Latin Music Series in the South End, East Boston, Mission Hill, and Jamaica Plain

• Leagues and tournaments for basketball, pickleball, baseball, softball, golf, lacrosse, soccer, tennis, and street hockey

• And much more!

For more information, please view the full summer guide and other Parks Department events and programs at boston.gov/parks.