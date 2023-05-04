Lane Closures Underway on Tobin Bridge

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) announced it has implemented evening and overnight lane closures on the Tobin Bridge on Route 1 southbound on the upper deck’s left lane, from the Everett Avenue on-ramp to approximately the old toll plaza area. The closures will occur during the months of May and June, (and is a continuation of work that began last month.) The closures are occurring weekly, Mondays through Thursdays, starting each night at 6:00 p.m. and concluding the following day by 5:00 a.m. Two lanes of traffic will remain open at all times during these lane closures.

The lane closures are needed to support Tobin Bridge structural repairs and safety walk rehabilitation operations.

Advance warning signs will be used onsite to notify drivers about the planned closures and provide updates.

All scheduled work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.

For more information on traffic conditions, travelers are encouraged to:

• Download the Mass511 mobile app or visit www.mass511.com to view live cameras, travel times, real-time traffic conditions, and project information before setting out on the road. Users can subscribe to receive text and email alerts for traffic conditions.

• Dial 511 and select a route to hear real-time conditions.

• Follow MassDOT on Twitter @MassDOT to receive regular updates on road and traffic conditions.