DA Hayden Appoints Zabin As First Assistant District Attorney

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden today announced the appointment of Edmond J. Zabin as first assistant district attorney, a key legal and administrative position in the office.

“Ed brings an unmatched depth of experience, institutional knowledge and professional achievement to this vitally important position. His guidance and acumen will be tremendously helpful as we set the course of the office in all of its many aspects—crime prevention strategies, illegal firearm initiatives, juvenile and young adult diversion efforts, trial preparation and community outreach and engagement. Ed is the ideal person to oversee our many teams and programs,” Hayden said.

Zabin, a graduate of Colby College and Northeastern Law School, joined the Suffolk DA’s office in 1993, working first on the appeals team and then as a prosecutor and supervisor at Dorchester District Court. He served on the general felony unit and the senior trial unit before moving to the homicide unit in 2002. He became deputy chief of the homicide unit in 2006. He has served as chief of the homicide unit since 2008.

Zabin was named a Super Lawyer Rising Star by Boston Magazine in 2005 and received the Suffolk Award for Outstanding Superior Court Prosecutor the same year. In 2013, Zabin was named a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers, as well as the Massachusetts District Attorneys Association prosecutor of the year. Zabin and his wife, who have three children, live in Boston