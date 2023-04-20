Charlestown Neighborhood Council Calendar

CNC Development Committee Meeting, Wednesday, April 26

The Charlestown Neighborhood Council’s Development Committee will hold an in-person, public meeting on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus. The sole agenda item will be the Plan:Charlestown Hybrid Scenarios presented at the March 30, 2023 BPDA meeting. https://www.bostonplans.org/planning/planning-initiatives/plan-charlestown Members of the BPDA PLAN:Charlestown team will discuss the proposed zoning changes and land use scenarios to be followed by an opportunity for the committee and community to ask questions and offer comments on the proposed land use and zoning changes. If you cannot attend – please send us your comments and questions.

CNC General Meeting, Tuesday, May 2, 2023, 7 p.m. The Charlestown Neighborhood Council will hold an in-person, public meeting on Tuesday, May 2nd from 7-9 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, 545 Medford Street, Charlestown. The agenda will be published on our website next week. All residents are encouraged to attend and bring their neighborhood questions, concerns, and suggestions.

Coffee Hour: Please stop by Tradesman, 50 Hood Park Dr, Boston, MA 02129 on Friday, April 21st at 10:00 a.m. to welcome the new Precinct 7 representative James O’Brien and chat with him about your part of the neighborhood. If you live on the Hood Park side of Rutherford Avenue – Jay is your new representative! Precinct 7 has been designated as the portion of Charlestown slated for the most development under the Plan:Charlestown scenarios so stop by to share your comments and concerns.

Meeting/Event Updates: Council and committee meetings, as well as Council coffee hours are listed and updated on the CNC calendar, cnc02129.org. Our general and committee meetings are open to the public – so residents do not need an invitation to attend and are not required to RSVP or reserve a space. However, if you would like to receive a calendar invitation for an event and email updates with important meeting updates, then just click an event’s ‘Add to Calendar’ button and provide your email address. Coffee hours are informal drop-in events scheduled by council members to connect with residents. Contact us anytime at [email protected] and find updates on CNC02129.org. We look forward to seeing you all soon!