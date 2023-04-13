Encore Announces Red Sox Partnership

Encore Boston Harbor announced a multi-year partnership with the nine-time World Series champions, the Boston Red Sox. With the newly formed collaboration, Encore Boston Harbor now has partnerships with all the region’s professional sports teams, the Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, Boston Celtics, New England Patriots and New England Revolution.

“Boston is the city of champions and Encore Boston Harbor is proud to be a partner of all the city’s major sports teams,” said Jenny Holaday, president of Encore Boston Harbor. “We truly believe this makes us the premiere destination for all sports enthusiasts and entertainment seekers.”

To celebrate the partnership, Encore Boston Harbor has made $25,000 donations to the Red Sox Foundation, Shamrock Foundation, Boston Bruins Foundation, and Patriots Foundation. The donations were commemorated by check presentations with Encore Boston Harbor President Jenny Holaday; Bekah Salwasser, Executive Vice President, Social Impact and Executive Director of the Red Sox Foundation, Dave Hoffman, Senior Vice President of the Boston Celtics; Kerry Collins, Senior Director of Community Relations of the Boston Bruins, and Andre Tippett, Pro Football Hall of Fame and Executive Director of Community Affairs for the New England Patriots.

“The Red Sox are proud to partner with Encore Boston Harbor, an organization that is highly regarded as a staple to Boston locals and tourists alike and revered for playing an active role in the Greater Boston community,” said Troup Parkinson, EVP, Partnerships, Boston Red Sox. “Through this partnership, Red Sox fans will have access to exclusive offers to enhance their gameday experience with Encore Boston Harbor as a post-game destination.”

This newest collaboration between two of Boston’s most recognizable organizations demonstrates commitment to the fundamentals of what makes Boston special. Together, both the Boston Red Sox and Encore Boston Harbor will continue to invest in community organizations, build on Boston’s passion for sports and offer top-level entertainment to Encore Boston Harbor guests and baseball fans alike.

Under the partnership, the organizations will jointly participate in marketing and co-branded program elements including:

• Complimentary shuttle service to Encore Boston Harbor from Fenway Park after each Red Sox home game.

• Red Sox Ticket and overnight stay packages

• Team-related events held at Encore Boston Harbor including watch parties, a Boston Red Sox take-over day, and Red Sox Foundation events.