Charlestown’s David Storto Joins Tandem Solutions To Launch Health Care Advisory Services

Tandem Solutions, a leading organizational change management company, announced today that David Storto will join the firm as a Senior Health Care Executive Advisor. Storto most recently served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy & Growth Officer for Tufts Medicine and previously as President and long-time leader of the Spaulding Rehabilitation Network and Continuing Care Division of Partners HealthCare (now Mass General Brigham).

“Health care systems and their leaders are facing unprecedented challenges, while consumers often find themselves caught in a perplexing maze in their efforts to find the right care. We are thrilled to have Storto join us with his significant expertise in the field to help chart a path through the changing environment,” said Jan McCafferty, Managing Director of Tandem Solutions. “He is an accomplished and compassionate leader with a solid track record for leading significant change in health care and we are confident his wealth of knowledge will serve our clients well.” Storto will engage with C-suite level executives to support their efforts to lead important changes.

“Tandem Solutions supports the success of a variety of organizations through its consulting, leadership development and coaching services. The principals and staff are an extremely talented and innovative group and the company has grown to be recognized as a leader in its field. I feel incredibly fortunate to join their team and to provide a complementary range of services to their impressive portfolio” said Storto.

“Storto is widely known and admired in health care circles in Massachusetts and nationally for his leadership in rehabilitation and post-acute care,” said Ellen Lutch Bender, a leading healthcare industry strategist and principal of Bender Strategies. “He has a tremendous skill set, possesses a strong character and behaves with impeccable integrity and authenticity. I am certain that he will be a major asset to Tandem Solutions.”

“During his tenure as Vice Chair of the American Medical Rehabilitation Providers Association (AMRPA), headquartered in Washington, DC, he was a vocal member and led our national advocacy to heighten awareness about the importance of rehabilitation medicine and shifting the mindset from thinking about people with physical disabilities to thinking about them as adaptively able-bodied individuals with strong potential,” said Anthony Cuzzola, Chair of the AMRPA Board. “He was a strong leader of the Association and was recognized as the person responsible for developing Spaulding to be one of the country’s top rehabilitation hospitals.”

“Storto demonstrated extraordinary leadership for the city of Boston during good times and in times of crisis,” said Marty Walsh, former Mayor of Boston, more recently US Secretary of Labor and the newly appointed Executive Director of the NHL Players Association. “He built and opened the renowned Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in the wake of the tragic Boston Marathon bombings and Spaulding cared for many of the most catastrophically injured survivors. He also stepped up more recently during the onset of the COVID pandemic and Spaulding cared safely for hundreds of survivors who were severely debilitated when most post-acute facilities were unable to respond to the need. Tandem Solutions and their clients will be well served by him”. Storto will be concluding his work at Tufts Medicine at the end of April and will assume his responsibilities at Tandem Solutions at the beginning of June.