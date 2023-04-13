Charlestown High Track and Field Replacement Scheduled

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department has announced that the replacement of the turf carpet and track resurfacing at the football field and multipurpose field at Charlestown High School will commence on April 17.

Updating the surfacing at this facility, undertaken in partnership with Boston Centers for Youth & Families and Boston Public Schools, will ensure that field and track users play on safe conditions and state of art facilities.

The work schedule begins with demolishing the football field artificial turf carpet and track surfacing beginning April 17. During various project phases, temporary fences will close off the football field and parking lot. Construction vehicles will access the fields from the parking lot between the community center and the tennis courts.

The football field turf will begin installation in mid-May when the artificial turf carpet is scheduled to be delivered. In mid-June, the contractor will install a new top coat of asphalt on the track. Late June will mark the beginning of the demolition of the softball/multipurpose field. Color surfacing will be installed on the track in early July, and installation will begin on the multipurpose field turf, backstops, and new drinking fountains with bottle-filling stations.

Barring any delays, the Parks Department plans on returning the fields to service in August and fully reopening the parking lot for use.

For more information on the work in Charlestown, email [email protected] or call (617) 635-4505. Stay updated with news, events, and improvements in Boston parks by visiting Boston.gov/Parks, joining their email list at bit.ly/Get-Parks-Emails, and following our social channels @bostonparksdept on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.