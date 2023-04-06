Neighborhood Round Up

NEW Health’s One Boston Day Food Drive

Saturday, April 15 will mark the tenth anniversary of the Boston Marathon Bombing, a tragedy that took four lives and impacted countless more. In the aftermath, the city of Boston has made significant efforts to bring our communities together through One Boston Day, a day that recognizes the generosity, resilience, and care that our citizens demonstrated following the attack. In the years that have followed, the city has encouraged its community members and organizations to come together and participate in acts of kindness that continue to help our city.

This year for One Boston Day, NEW Health will host a Food Drive to assist our neighbors in the North End and Charlestown who are in need of nutritious foods. Residents of Charlestown are encouraged to donate food items to the health center’s community fridge, located at 15 Tufts Street during the week of April 10- April 15.

If you are interested in more information on the NEW Health Food Insecurity Program, go to newhealthcenter.org and go to the Food Insecurity page. If you have questions regarding the One Boston Day Food Drive, email Danny Coakley at [email protected]

Artists’ Group of Charlestown Kicks Off Their 2023 Events

On March 31, the StoveFactory Gallery, 523 Medford St., re-opens this spring with the Artists’ Group of Charlestown (AGC) Spring 2023 Exhibition entitled Light and Shadow: Bringing Art to Life. This Exhibition focuses on the behavior of light on subject matter, its shadow, and how this relationship renders depth, dimension and drama as a result.

According to the Gallery Chair, Julie Alailima, Light and Shadow will include a body of work of art from all forms of media – 97 works of art have been selected. Members of the AGC Gallery Team aided in the difficult task of reviewing all the art submissions, and helped ensure that the pieces in the exhibition fit in the theme of the show and were high quality.

Light and Shadow opens with a reception on Friday, March 31st from 5:00 – 8:00 PM . It will continue to run the following Saturdays and Sundays (April 1st & 2nd, 8th & 9th, and 15th & 16th) from 12:00 – 5:00 PM.

About the StoveFactory Gallery and Artists’ Group of Charlestown:

The StoveFactory Gallery is a 950-square foot space in a renovated 19th century factory building with exposed beam ceilings, white walls, and windows.

The Artists’ Group of Charlestown (AGC), a non-profit organization, was founded in 1996. With grants, generous donors, and dedicated member volunteers, the AGC exists to fulfill its mission: to showcase artists’ works and to promote high-quality cultural programming for the local community. The StoveFactory Gallery and Studios are the home of the Artists’ Group of Charlestown, where almost all their programming is held.

Wild and Scenic Film Festival Benefits “e” inc! – April 29

The Wild and Scenic Film Festival benefits Charlestown nonprofit “e” inc.! Learn more about global and local environmental initiatives from this year’s selected films and enjoy an evening together with your community.

Throughout the evening, we will have light hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar serving wine, beer, and soft drinks.

All proceeds from the event enable “e” inc to continue to expand their planet science and sustainability education programs for Boston youth.

Tickets at eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/e-incs-wild-and-scenic-film-festival-2023-tickets-573083627557

Friends of Ryan “Duce” Morrissey Scholarship Fund

The Friends of Ryan “Duce” Morrissey Scholarship Fund is pleased to announce that scholarships totaling $27,500 will be offered in 2023. Scholarships are available to college freshman, college upperclassmen, and high school students. Details and application forms may be obtained from our website. www.ryanmorrisseyscholarship.com Questions: [email protected]

Friends of City Square Park Book Club

Join fellow residents as we read and discuss nature-inspired books, as chosen by the group. If you are interested in joining, please contact Grace Bloodwell, [email protected]

Applications Now Being Accepted for ’23 Quinn Scholarships

Applications for 2023 Michael P. Quinn Scholarships are being accepted through April 15.

All applicants must be a resident of Charlestown for the past five years, as well as a graduate with the Class of 2023

Be advised this scholarship award is for $16,000 for the recipients first year of college only. Applications can be picked up at Guidance Department at Charlestown High School, Boston Latin, Boston Latin Academy, the Boys & Girls Club, Charlestown Library, and Malden Catholic High School.

If you have any questions regarding the scholarship, call Ronan J. FitzPatrick at 617-242-5493 or email [email protected]

Android Classes at Golden Age Center

The Golden Age Center’s Technology Program continues with an Android class. To be held April 3, 10 and 24 at 10:00AM. Bring your ANDROID device (Samsung, Google, HTC, etc) to class to learn tips and tricks for using them. Classes are progressive, so plan to attend all three. There will be one-on-one sessions from 9AM-10AM and 11AM-12PM.

The Ken Stone Memorial Paul Revere Ride

On Monday April 17, Paul Revere will be stopping at City Square Park at 10:15AM to begin his trip to Lexington and Concord. Incase of bad weather visit friendsofcitysquarepark.org for additional information. Event organized by the Friends of City Square Park with cooperation from the Department of Conservation and Recreation, the National Lancers and the Boston National Historical Park.