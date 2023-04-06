News

Lt. Michael P. Quinn Scholarship Dinner

by  •  • 0 Comments
The Lt. Michael P. Quinn Scholarship, dedicated to assisting a student from Charlestown in their path through higher education. Above, Quinn Scholarship recipient for 2022 Elle Woods (third from right) with past recipients Kathleen O’Neil-Smith (1979), Devin Gallagher (2018), Madison Rodriguez (2020), Chris O’Brien (1990), and Jeremy Shea (2019) Saturday, April 1, at Bunker Hill Knights of Columbus Hall.
Serving as Honor Guard were US Marines Corporal Jordan Brown, Staff Sgt Nathaniel Elmore, Sgt Mason Stelmach, and Sgt Ulises Tapia.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.