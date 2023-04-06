News Lt. Michael P. Quinn Scholarship Dinner by Patriot-Bridge Staff • April 6, 2023 • 0 Comments The Lt. Michael P. Quinn Scholarship, dedicated to assisting a student from Charlestown in their path through higher education. Above, Quinn Scholarship recipient for 2022 Elle Woods (third from right) with past recipients Kathleen O’Neil-Smith (1979), Devin Gallagher (2018), Madison Rodriguez (2020), Chris O’Brien (1990), and Jeremy Shea (2019) Saturday, April 1, at Bunker Hill Knights of Columbus Hall. Serving as Honor Guard were US Marines Corporal Jordan Brown, Staff Sgt Nathaniel Elmore, Sgt Mason Stelmach, and Sgt Ulises Tapia.