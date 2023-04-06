Charlestown Neighborhood Council Calendar

CNC Development

Committee Meeting, Thursday, April 13, 7 p.m.

The Charlestown Neighborhood Council’s Development Committee will hold an in-person, public meeting on Thursday, April 13, 2023, from 7-9 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, 545 Medford Street, Charlestown. The sole agenda item will be the proposed conversion of 150 Third Ave, Charlestown, MA (f/k/a The Constitution Inn) into approximately permanent affordable rental housing and related services for residents. A presentation by the project proponents, the Planning Office for Urban Affairs and St. Francis House, will be followed by an opportunity for the committee and community to ask questions about the proposed project.

CNC Development Committee Meeting, Wednesday, April 26, The Charlestown Neighborhood Council’s Development Committee will hold an in-person, public meeting on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7 p.m. (location TBD) The sole agenda item will be the Plan:Charlestown Hybrid Scenarios presented at the March 30, 2023 BPDA meeting. https://www.bostonplans.org/planning/planning-initiatives/plan-charlestown Members of the BPDA PLAN:Charlestown team will discuss the proposed zoning changes and land use scenarios to be followed by an opportunity for the committee and community to ask questions and offer comments on the proposal.

Meeting/Event Updates: Council meetings are listed and updated on the CNC calendar, cnc02129.org. Our general and committee meetings are open to the public – so residents do not need an invitation to attend and are not required to RSVP or reserve a space. However, if you would like to receive a calendar invitation for an event and email updates with important meeting updates, then just click an event’s ‘Add to Calendar’ button and provide your email address.

As always, please bring your neighborhood questions, concerns, and suggestions to our monthly general meeting. The next General Meeting will be Tuesday, May 2, 2023. Contact us anytime at [email protected] and find updates on CNC02129.org. We look forward to seeing you all soon!