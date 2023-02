CNC General Meeting, Tuesday March 7, 2023. The Charlestown Neighborhood Council will hold an in-person, public meeting on Tuesday, 7-9 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, 545 Medford Street, Charlestown. District One, City Councilor Gabriela Coletta will attend to give us an update on her work and issues that affect Charlestown. Please bring your questions and neighborhood concerns to the meeting or email us at [email protected] Updates on CNC02129.org