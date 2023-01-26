Ronald McDonald House Charities Dedicates New Playroom to Napoli Family

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of New England (RMHCNE) has announced that its playroom and reading nook will be named the Team Napoli Playroom in honor of Sal, Sabrina, and Sophia Napoli and all of the members of Team Napoli (who ran the Falmouth Road Race for RMHCNE). Sal is a longstanding member of the RMHCNE Board of Directors and part of The Napoli Group, which operates 67 McDonalds throughout New England.

Pictured left to right, are: Sal, Sabrina, and Sophia Napoli are joined by Rep. Danny Ryan for the dedication of Ronald McDonald House of New England’s new playroom to Team Napoli and the Napoli family.

Supporting RMHCNE’s mission to keep families close during the stress of their child’s treatment, Team Napoli has demonstrated creative and productive solutions through their incredible fundraising efforts and participation in RMHCNE initiatives and projects.

“The Napoli family have been integral players in furthering the mission of Ronald McDonald House Charities of New England,” Gretchen Manning, RMHCNE’s CEO, said in a press release. “Their generosity and active support have gone a long way to provide more children with access to healthcare services, while keeping them close to their families. This dedication is a reminder of their longstanding generosity, and appreciation for their partnership.”

Most recently, at the Falmouth Road Race, Team Napoli ran in honor of RMHCNE and raised over $148,000 – enough funds to cover 10 family apartment leases in Boston and all family parking for more than three months.

“RMHCNE is an amazing cause, especially being a guy that appreciates family,” Sal Napoli, member of the RMHCNE Board of Directors and McDonalds owner and operator, said in a press release. “Every year I run the Falmouth Road Race with my entire family, Team Napoli, in support of RMH. The fact that we are raising money to support keeping kids with their families while they undergo medical treatment is a no-brainer to me”.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of New England supports and provides programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children and their families. They support the families of seriously ill children, providing them with free housing and comprehensive care programs to ensure that families remain close to each other, and their children receive the vital healthcare services they require.

The playroom dedication took place on Thursday, Dec. 8, at the Ronald McDonald House in Charlestown.