DiDomenico Visits Soldiers’ Home InChelsea Amid Inspector General Report

In light of the Inspector General’s January report citing many areas that have to be addressed and improved at the Soldiers’ Home in Chelsea, Senator Sal DiDomenico visited the Veteran facility last week alongside State House colleagues, Senator John Velis, and Representative Judith Garcia. The elected officials spoke with Veterans at the Home and toured the facility with staff and the new leadership. The Inspector General’s report highlighted the need for better communication from the leadership team to the staff, as well as several issues regarding the care of Veterans.

“Our Veterans and the staff that cares for them deserve better,” said Senator DiDomenico, Assistant Majority Leader of the Massachusetts Senate. “We visited the Soldiers Home to see and listen for ourselves about what is happening at the ground level. We are taking this very seriously, and I look forward to partnering with the new leadership at the Soldiers’ Home and the Healey Administration to make sure conditions improve and every Veteran is treated with dignity and respect.”