News Briefs

Townie Santa

The Bunker Hill Associates will be hosting Townie Santa this weekend, a Charlestown community tradition benefiting our most vulnerable residents.

The Bunker Hill Associates working alongside with the Golden Age Center, Friends of Charlestown Elderly and the John F. Kennedy Center will deliver a hot meal and a bag of essentials to over 100 elderly shut-ins throughout the community. This effort is also supported by the Charlestown YMCA, which donated essential items and bags and the Knights of Columbus. “Charlestown has always held its elderly in high regard and this is our way of making sure they are not forgotten this Holiday season. We are thrilled to be a part of multiple organizations working together to ensure our most precious residents feel supported. Christmas is about giving back to those who need it most. We encourage everyone to “Be A Doer” and make a difference this Holiday Season.”- Kim Mahoney Secretary of Bunker Hill Associates

For those who are interested in volunteering Sunday at 10:30 AM to deliver a package please sign up at https://www.bhassociates.org/

Malden Catholic Students From Charlestown Achieve Honor Roll

Malden Catholic students have completed the coursework required for the first quarter of the 2022-2023 school year. The school has three categories for outstanding academic performance honors: President’s List (90 – 100 in all classes), First Honors (85 to 89 in all classes), and Second Honors (80 to 84 in all classes.)

Malden Catholic Honors – QUARTER ONE 2022

President’s List (90 to 100 in all classes)

Gabriela Bethlendy Loscertales President’s List Charlestown, MA

Emily Parker President’s List Charlestown, MA

First Honors (85 to 89 in all classes)

Joseph Brienze IV First Honors Charlestown, MA

Colin Kyle First Honors Charlestown, MA

Since 1932, Malden Catholic High School has shaped emerging leaders in our community, claiming a Nobel Laureate, a Senator, two ambassadors and countless community and business heads among its alumni. Annually, graduates attend some of the nation’s most renown universities including Harvard, Dartmouth, Georgetown, Brown, Cornell, Tufts, Duke, Georgia Tech, Boston College, Northeastern, Boston University and Amherst College. Foundational to student success is Malden Catholic’s codivisional model which offers the best of both worlds, single-gender academics during the day and integrated social and extracurricular opportunities after school. Malden Catholic is known in the community for its rigorous academics, SFX Scholars Program and award-winning STEM program (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) with electives such as Robotics and Engineering Design. Malden Catholic curricula is designed to improve individual growth mindset, leadership principles and success outcomes along with integrating the Xaverian values of trust, humility, compassion, simplicity and zeal. https://www.maldencatholic.org/