Parks Department Announces Annual Holiday Lightings

Mark your calendars and prepare to join the Boston Parks and Recreation Department to celebrate the holiday season with their 2022 schedule of lighting celebrations in City of Boston parks.

Lighting of the Trellis at Christopher

Columbus Park

Monday, November 21 at 5 p.m.

110 Atlantic Avenue, Boston.

Located on Boston’s historic waterfront and stewarded with help from the Friends of Christopher Coumbus Park, the site will be transformed into a beautiful holiday display when the park’s 260 feet of trellis are illuminated with 50,000 blue lights along with 14 decorated trees near Tia’s, the Marriott Long Wharf Hotel, and throughout the park.

The Nova Scotia Tree for Boston Arrives

Tuesday, November 22 at 11 a.m.

Boston Common.

Boston’s official 2022 tree arrives on Boston Common by flatbed truck from Nova Scotia. The 45-foot white spruce was donated by landowner Roddy Townsend of Christmas Island, along with his children Angela, Carmen, and Andrew. The public is welcome to cheer the tree’s arrival with candy canes and an appearance by Santa.

Lighting of the Ship at Martin’s Park

Saturday, November 26 at 4 p.m.

64 Sleeper Street, South Boston.

The second annual lighting of the ship at Martin’s Park celebration will be held at the Smith Family Waterfront. Martin’s Park is a climate-resilient park built in memory of Martin W. Richard—the youngest victim of the Boston Marathon bombings—that provides a space for children, families, and visitors of all abilities. The park includes a ship as the centerpiece of its play structures that will be lit for the holidays.

Copley Square Tree Lighting

Monday, November 28 at 5 p.m.

Copley Square.

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department and the Friends of Copley Square welcome the holidays with the Copley Square Tree Lighting. This free annual event will feature appearances by Santa Claus, and Rudolph along with musical performances and light refreshments.

Boston Common Tree Lighting

Thursday, December 1 at 6 p.m.

Boston Common.

Boston’s official 2022 Christmas tree from Nova Scotia will be lit at the close of a two-hour celebration beginning at 6 p.m. and broadcast live on WCVB Channel 5 starting at 7 p.m. This is the 51st year that a tree has been donated by Nova Scotia and commemorates 105 years of friendship with the people of Boston. The tree will be lit at approximately 7:55 p.m.

Lighting of the Trees on the Commonwealth Avenue Mall

Thursday, December 1 at 8 p.m.

Arlington Street and Commonwealth Avenue, Back Bay.

The Boston Common Tree Lighting will be followed immediately by the lighting of Commonwealth Avenue Mall.

Visit bit.ly/LightsOnBos for more information about the season’s festivities.

