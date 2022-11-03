ScrubaDub, Community Servings Partner on 30th ‘Pie in the Sky’

Community Servings, a nonprofit provider of medically tailored meals and nutrition services, and a leader in “food is medicine” research, advocacy and policy, is teaming up with ScrubaDub Auto Wash Centers once again for the 30th annual Pie in the Sky Thanksgiving fundraiser that helps feed chronically and critically ill neighbors throughout Massachusetts.

ScrubaDub, New England’s leading car wash company, will give away a complimentary Express Wash and more to those who make a $30 “Pie for a Community Servings Client” donation at www.pieinthesky.org. Each donation supports a week’s worth of nutritious meals for food and nutrition-insecure neighbors living with illnesses such as HIV/AIDS, cancer, heart disease, diabetes, and more.

“As a family-run business deeply rooted in the community, we understand the importance of giving back. That’s why we passionately support Community Servings’ mission to provide medically tailored, nutritious, scratch-made meals to chronically and critically ill individuals and their families,” said Mathew Paisner, ScrubaDub’s Director of Business Development. “We’re proud of our longstanding partnership and excited to do our part to make the 30th anniversary of Pie in the Sky the biggest and best year yet.”

This year online donors also have a chance at winning one year of unlimited free car washes. In addition, motorists visiting any of ScrubaDub’s 20 New England tunnel locations may donate $5 to Community Servings to receive free Simoniz UltraShine protection ($10 value) with each car wash. All online donations that qualify for the free Express Wash coupons are sent by email and are valid after Thanksgiving.

Over the past eight years, the Paisner family-owned car wash company has contributed over $200,000 to Community Servings and donated over $300,000 of in-kind car wash services to customers who help them support the cause.

“We are grateful for ScrubaDub’s dedication to our mission and their continued support for the communities that both of our organizations serve,” said David B. Waters, CEO of Community Servings.

The 30th annual Pie in the Sky campaign continues until Nov 19, just days before Thanksgiving. For more information, visit www.pieinthesky.org.