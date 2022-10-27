News Tour Will Get You Into the Spirit for Halloween by Patriot-Bridge Staff • October 27, 2022 • 0 Comments The Charlestown Historical Society (CHS) is doing a tour of the historic cemetery on Saturday October 29 at 4 pm. If you’ve never been to Phipps Burial Ground, next weekend is your chance. Join the tour with CHS Board Members Tim Riordan and Paul J. Lane. Phipps Burial Ground was created in 1630, when Charlestown was a separate community from Boston and it is the oldest cemetery within Boston. It’s one of the only parts of Charlestown that the Red Coats didn’t burn to the ground on June 17, 1775. The “Charlestown Carver” an anonymous stone cutter active in the 1660s, began an important regional style that was continued by the Lamson family for many generations. The cemetery was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1974.