John F. Kennedy Family Service Center To Host Continuing Our Legacy Gala Sept. 30

The John F. Kennedy Family Service Center, (www.kennedycenter.org), a nonprofit organization with the mission to improve the lives of individuals and families in need, is honoring change makers and community heroes that share its commitment to serving Charlestown. Honorees include Senator Sal DiDomenico, Senator Lydia Edwards, Representative Dan Ryan, and John Drew, former President and CEO of ABCD Boston. In recognition of their dedication, and many contributions to the Center, and the Commonwealth, the Board of Directors is hosting the “Continuing Our Legacy Gala” on Friday, September 30, 2022, at 7:00 PM at the Bunker Hill Knights of Columbus (545 Medford St. Charlestown).

This in-person event will feature a dynamic program, live music, dinner, and dancing. The gala will also raise much-needed funds to further our mission of reducing poverty, educating young children, and supporting seniors’ ability to live independently in the community. For nearly six decades, the Kennedy Center has consistently and successfully educated and stabilized the lives of thousands of Charlestown residents. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the Center provided critical services and distributed over $200,000 of direct relief back into the community!

“We are immensely proud of what we have accomplished thus far, but there is still so much more to be done. The Continuing Our Legacy Gala is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate our legacy of service and look forward to a bright future”, said Crystal Galvin, Director of Community Services. “We are grateful for the support of our honorees, as well as our Board of Directors and staff who remain deeply committed to making a difference in the daily lives of individuals and families in need in Charlestown”.

Individual tickets are $100. A limited number of sponsorship opportunities are still available. Companies or individuals interested in participating in the event can learn more, purchase tickets, or make a donation by calling (617) 241-8866 x.1352 or by visiting www.kennedycenter.org/legacy for more details.

About the John F. Kennedy Family Service Center, Inc. (Kennedy Center): The Kennedy Center is a 501 (c) (3) multi-service nonprofit organization dedicated to increasing the availability, accessibility, and effectiveness of services for children, families, and seniors. For over fifty-six years, the Kennedy Center has established a reputation for the delivery of high-quality human service programming for residents of Charlestown, MA. For more information, visit www.kennedycenter.org.