CNC Corner

CNC General Meeting, Thursday September 8, 2022 The Charlestown Neighborhood Council will hold in-person, public meeting on Thursday, September 8, 2022, 7-9 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, 545 Medford Street, Charlestown. District One, City Councilor Gabriela Coletta will attend to give us an update on her work and issues that affect Charlestown. Please bring your questions and neighborhood concerns to the meeting or email us at [email protected]

CNC Development Committee Meeting: PLAN:Charlestown Draft Land Use Scenarios, Monday, August 29, 6-7:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 545 Medford Street, Charlestown.

The CNC Development Committee will be hosting the PLAN:Charlestown team from the BPDA at an in-person, public meeting where they will be gathering resident comments on the two proposed PLAN:Charlestown scenarios. The meeting is intended to provide residents with an alternative to reviewing the scenarios and answering the survey questions online. It is not an update on PLAN:Charlestown or a meeting to discuss other aspects of the plan. The PLAN:Charlestown team will distribute paper copies of the draft scenarios and the survey questions. There are many options to choose from to share your feedback: give verbal comments at the meeting, fill out and hand back the printed survey, or take your notes home to complete the survey on-line. If you have any questions about this meeting, please contact the co-chairs at [email protected] You may also email [email protected], Charlestown’s BPDA Community Engagement Manager, to request a paper copy of the draft scenarios or with questions about PLAN:Charlestown. The BPDA has also placed printed copies of the two draft scenarios, paper surveys ,and mailing envelopes at the BPL Charlestown Branch, and at various businesses and coffee shops around town.