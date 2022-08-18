Dangerousness Hearing Ordered in June Shooting Near HS Graduation

A man charged in connection with the June shooting outside the Charlestown High School graduation was ordered held without bail pending a judge’s determination whether he is too dangerous to be released on bail, District Attorney Kevin Hayden said.

“This assault on the community occurred amid a series of brazen, daylight shootings that terrorized residents. As our young people prepare to return to school in the coming weeks, my office and I are committed to ensuring that they can do so safely. Our communities and our young people should never be subjected to the type of trauma and terror that this shooting inflicted. We all have a role in promoting the safety, wellbeing and bright futures of our youth, and my office continues to work closely with our partners in Suffolk County schools, government, nonprofits and law enforcement to protect every child and adult in our communities,” DA Hayden said.

Djeison Resende, 21, of Brockton was arraigned in the Charlestown Division of the Boston Municipal Court on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm without a license and unlawful possession of ammunition. At the request of Assistant District Attorney Alexander Ball, Resende was ordered held without bail pending the outcome of a dangerousness hearing underMGL 276 Section 58a.

Ball told the court that Resende was among a group of three individuals who were present in the area of Polk Street near Charlestown High School on June 13, as the school’s graduation festivities was underway. The three encountered a larger group of approximately eight individuals at approximately 3:53 p.m. Within three minutes, members of Resende’s group opened fire on the larger group. One member of the larger group returned fire.

Resende’s actions prior to, during and after the shooting were captured on a series of public and private security cameras. Among the footage are multipole doorbell cameras that capture Resende fleeing the shooting with what appears to be a heavy object – believed to be a firearm – in the front pocket of his sweatshirt, which bears distinctive writing on one sleeve. Resende and the other two individuals were picked up by a vehicle at the intersection of Mystic and Bunker Hill streets and were driven from the area.

The shooting sent frantic graduates, loved ones and school staff fleeing from Charlestown High School’s graduation ceremony. No gun shot injuries were reported, but two vehicles sustained damage from the hail of bullets. One bullet went through a building’s exterior wall and into an apartment inside. Fortunately, no one was in the apartment at the time and no injuries occurred.

Detectives were able to identify Resende from security footage and located his current address in Brockton. A search warrant executed at the residence resulted in the recovery of a 9mm Glock 26 semi-automatic firearm. This weapon matches the caliber of ballistic evidence recovered from the same location where security camera footage captured Resende during the June 13 shooting. Clothing consistent with that worn by Resende on the day of the shooting was also collected. A subsequent search of his motor vehicle led to the discovery of a pistol grip and a Charlestown High School student ID bearing Resende’s name.

During the course of their investigation, detectives identified the vehicle used to flee the shooting. A search of the vehicle revealed a firearm inside a laptop bag on the front passenger seat. The vehicle was registered to a relative of Tyrese Pina Marta, 19, of Dorchester. Marta was identified as the primary operator of the vehicle. He was placed under arrest on June 30 and arraigned in the Dorchester Division of Boston Municipal Court. Bail was set in the amount of $15,000.