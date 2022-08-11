USS Constitution Museum Hosts Panel Discussion on U.S. Marines and ‘Old Ironsides’

On Tuesday, August 16 at 6 p.m., the USS Constitution Museum hosts From the Shores of Tripoli to the Decks of USS Constitution: The History and Future of the U.S. Marines and “Old Ironsides.” This in-person reception and panel discussion commemorates the role of United States Marines on USS Constitution.

The Marines were part of Constitution’s crew beginning with the Ship’s earliest deployments to the Caribbean to fight French privateers. Marines from “Old Ironsides” played pivotal roles in that conflict, in the Barbary Wars in the Mediterranean, as well as in Constitution’s battles with British frigates during the War of 1812. Marines continued to serve USS Constitution as part of the Ship’s home port in the Boston Navy Yard. Today, there are calls to return a contingent of active-duty Marines to serve a ceremonial role on Constitution.

Carl Herzog, Public Historian for the USS Constitution Museum and Chief Petty Officer Elliott Fabrizio, Public Affairs Officer for USS Constitution will discuss the history of the Marines and look at the arguments for returning them to the deck of “Old Ironsides.”

Following the panel discussion, the Museum will hold a special commemoration aboard USS Constitution to remember LT William S. Bush. LT Bush died during Constitution’s battle with HMS Guerriere on August 19, 1812, making him the first U.S. Marine Corps officer killed in combat.

This event is supported by the Colonel Drew Ley Fund. The Fund is dedicated to the memory of Life Trustee Colonel Andrew “Drew” J. Ley, USMCR (Ret.). To honor Drew, the Fund supports continued Marine Corps activities at the Museum.

This program is made possible in part by a Sustaining the Humanities through the American Rescue Plan grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities.

