Sculpting Class With the Artist

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

On August 4, artist and sculptor Michael Alfano introduced Step 2 Courageous Sailing students to the practice of sculpting with wire. Students learned first-hand from Alfano, whose sculpture work is now on display in the Navy Yard, how he uses wire sculpture techniques in his practice.

Alfano shared examples of his work as students learned to twist and bend different gauges of wire to create sculptural forms including faces, figures, and abstract shapes. Following the program, Jen Bodde, Education Director for Courageous Sailing shared: “It was a wonderful opportunity for our kids, and I think they enjoyed and got a lot out of it.”

Artist Michael Alfano shows Step 2 Courageous Sailing students to the practice of sculpting with wire.

Artist Michael Alfano show one of his pieces to Step 2 Courageous Sailing students.

Funding for this program is made possible by a grant from the Massport Authority Community Fund. Navy Yard Garden & Art received a $2,500 dollar grant award to provide programming throughout the duration of the public art exhibit.

The “Of Many Minds” sculpture exhibit consists of 20 of Alfano’s sculptures on display along the Boston Harborwalk in the Charlestown Navy Yard from the USS Constitution in the Boston National Historical Park to Mayor Menino Park at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital. This free exhibit offers a welcome outdoor activity while walking, biking, and enjoying views of the City of Boston skyline.

The exhibit will be in place in the Navy Yard until December 18, 2023. https://www.navyyardgarden.org/events