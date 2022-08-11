NEMPAC Seeks Applicants for the NEMPAC Scholarship Funds

The North End Music and Performing Art Center (NEMPAC), which serves youth in the North End and Charlestown, announced it is accepting applications for scholarships.

NEMPAC offers need-based partial or full scholarships from the NEMPAC Scholarship Fund, open to students who reside in any neighborhood.

NEMPAC’s Scholarship Committee reviews applications for the NEMPAC Scholarship Fund.

“We would especially like to acknowledge the generous businesses and supporters of our most recent North End Cornhole Classic this past June, held on The Greenway,” said Executive Director of NEMPAC Sherri Snow. “Their support helped us achieve our greatest fundraising success yet – and we are proud to continue awarding these need-based youth scholarships with their support, especially following the pandemic.”

Snow said students or parents of children or teens interested in applying for NEMPAC’s need-based scholarships (open to residents of any neighborhood) should complete and submit an application available at www.nempacboston.org or contact Allie at [email protected]

Completed applications are due no later than August 22, 2022 and applications are available in Spanish, Chinese, and English.

You can also donate to the fund at www.nempacboston.org/donate.