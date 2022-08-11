Malden Catholic Grants Two New Rossi Scholarships to Area Students

Malden Catholic granted Lisbeth Monteagudo ‘25, and David Beauvoir ‘26, two students from Everett, a newly designated Antonio Rossi Memorial Scholarship. The scholarships are each valued at $9,050 and named for the father of Attorney Anthony Rossi, a graduate of MC’s Class of 1990 and Everett native.

Antonio Rossi was born in Naples, Italy in 1946 and immigrated to Massachusetts at the age of 20 where he met his wife, Gina (Leo). Mr. and Mrs. Rossi moved to Everett shortly after they married and raised two children. Mr. Rossi worked full time as a metal machinist and sent his two sons, Anthony ’90 and Terigi ‘87, to St. Anthony’s School in Everett and then to Malden Catholic.

Mr. Anthony Rossi, an Everett native who started as an attorney in Everett almost 25 years ago, launched the inaugural scholarship and commented, “My dad believed in Catholic education and worked hard every day to support our family and provide us with an outstanding education from both St. Anthony’s and MC. From my father, we learned how to focus, apply ourselves every day to our studies and the importance of giving back to the community. I hope my father’s legacy lives on through these scholarships and provides a new generation of hard-working Everett families the opportunity for a great education and a strong foundation for the future. My family’s goal is to continue to grow the Antonio Rossi Scholars program to four Everett students at MC each year, giving a life-changing opportunity to great students from Everett.”

Lisbeth Monteagudo ‘25 graduated from St. Anthony’s in Everett and is a high-honors sophomore at MC with a 90 average or above in all classes during her first year at Malden Catholic. David Beauvoir ‘26 is an ‘A’ student who graduated from St. Anthony’s in May of 2022 and will be a freshman at Malden Catholic in September.

Sean Hurley, Malden Catholic CFO, added, “We thank Mr. Rossi for his commitment to Malden Catholic and inspirational decision to assist families in Everett. Mr. Rossi has been an incredible benefactor of our school and we thank him for using his success to help hard-working families from his hometown. MC has had tremendous success over the past several years and we know that Lisbeth and David will benefit from the personal and professional leadership opportunities that Malden Catholic offers to students.”

Since 1932, Malden Catholic High School has shaped emerging leaders in our community, claiming a Nobel Laureate, a Senator, two ambassadors and countless community and business heads among its alumni. Annually, graduates attend some of the nation’s most renown universities including Harvard, Dartmouth, Georgetown, Brown, Cornell, Tufts, Duke, Georgia Tech, Boston College, Northeastern, Boston University and Amherst College. Foundational to student success is Malden Catholic’s codivisional model which offers the best of both worlds, single-gender academics during the day and integrated social and extracurricular opportunities after school. Malden Catholic is known in the community for its rigorous academics, SFX Scholars Program and award-winning STEM program (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) with electives such as Robotics and Engineering Design. Malden Catholic curriculum is designed to improve individual growth mindset, leadership principles, success outcomes along with integrating the Xaverian values of trust, humility, compassion, simplicity and zeal. https://www.maldencatholic.org.